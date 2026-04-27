Backstage Report On The Perception Of Aleister Black Within AEW Following WWE Exit

Ever since AEW was formed in 2019, everyone in the wrestling business has been able to admit, whether they enjoy the product itself, that AEW existing is a good thing. It gives fans an alternative show to watch, wrestlers another place to make just as much money, if not more, than in WWE, and it encourages a company like WWE to put more effort into its creative direction. However, when that avenue isn't open to someone, where do they go from here? In Aleister Black's case, he does have some options.

Let's get it out of the way first, will Aleister/Malakai Black go back to AEW? Probably not and I think that's for the best. It's clear enough with the benefit of hindsight that Black didn't really want to be in AEW after Triple H came into power and it was evident in his booking. Always wanting to be booked strong so that when he did go back to WWE, he would be presented well, but that hasn't worked out for him. Yes, he has had a lingering back issue since his original run in WWE, but he was getting thrown off of ambulances in January by Damian Priest so surely that back injury can't be bad enough that he can't take a couple of pins if he goes back to AEW.

Besides, AEW, but more specifically the former House of Black, has evolved past the need for a Malakai Black. Julia Hart is now firmly involved with the Triangle of Madness with Skye Blue and Thekla, and is more of an active performer than she was as the "Princess of Darkness," which can only bode well for her improvement as an in-ring performer. Brody King has only gotten better since branching out on his own and is now a main event level talent. He's routinely challenging for the AEW World Championship and is one of the most popular babyfaces in the entire company, so joining up with Black again would be a backwards move for him, especially when his new tag team partner Bandido is miles better as a performer.

Buddy Matthews has actually been injured for longer than Black's entire second run in WWE, so maybe he would benefit from some sort of tag team run. But then again, Matthews is good enough to be a singles star and not just live in Black's shadow.

Black going back to AEW doesn't look to benefit anyone, but who could it benefit? He's talked about originally wanting to try his hand in New Japan Pro Wrestling before he joined WWE in 2017 so that's an option. Companies like TNA and MLW are always looking for new main event players, both of which would be companies where Black would have the freedom to do basically whatever he wants with his character. Only by some miracle would he go back to AEW, and if he does, let's hope he puts in the same amount of effort as Andrade El Idolo has since he returned in January.