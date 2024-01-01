Malakai Black Responds To 'Excrement-Laced' Fan Opinion Of His AEW Booking

AEW's Malakai Black is not one for heavy social media engagement, largely sticking to reposts while on X. But everyone has their breaking point when it comes to takes from wrestling fans, and Black reached that breaking point on Monday after one fan pushed the right buttons.

Taking to X earlier this morning, Black responded to a fan that suggested the reason the House of Black leader hadn't worked any singles matches in 2023 was because he refused to lose matches. Calling the fan a goofball, Black called tweets like this "the equivalent of people opening their front doors and screaming their excrement-laced opinions into the street." He then officially denied the accusation from the fan, before wishing everyone a happy new year. In a later tweet, he joked that this would be his final post of 2024 and that he'd see everyone in 2025.

Usually I don't reply because these laughable takes from goofballs like this nerd is why this place is the equivalent of people opening their front doors and screaming their excrement laced opinions into the street, however: bullshit, never happened, isn't a thing. Happy ny. https://t.co/5kJ6X3YGjo — Malakai Black (@malakaiblxck) January 1, 2024

That's my tweet for 2024, see you next year xo — Malakai Black (@malakaiblxck) January 1, 2024

While Black has won the majority of matches during his AEW career, including 37 total victories between singles, tag team, and trios action, he has not been unblemished, losing big matches to Cody Rhodes, Death Triangle, the trio of Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro, and The Acclaimed. Black's last PPV match also saw him and Brody King come up short in a four-way tag team ladder match, where Ricky Starks and Big Bill retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Black will have a chance to get revenge on one of the tag teams in that ladder match this weekend on "AEW Collision." Along with fellow House of Black member Buddy Matthews, Black will take on FTR, whom Black and Matthews have been feuding with over the past month in an attempt to get FTR to join the stable.