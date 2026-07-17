MCMG Tease Post-WWE Future In New Video

The Motor City Machine Guns were two of the many WWE Superstars who were released from the company following WWE WrestleMania 42, and have been away from the ring ever since due to their 90-day non-compete clauses. However, those clauses are almost up, and both Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have started teasing what their next move could be.

In a skit uploaded to their YouTube channel, Shelley talks Sabin through the five stages of grief that he has been going through since being released. Before he can talk through the final stage, acceptance, Shelley unveils a box delivered to the former WWE Tag Team Champions filled with different wrestling contracts from different promotions from the past and present.

Japanese companies like FMW, WAR, and even all of the companies under the CyberFight umbrella got a mention as well. Some promotions that sounded like Sabin and Shelley had made up on the spot were also mentioned, and Sabin even got angry at the fact that one unnamed promotion had sent them a contract to begin with. Then they reached the final contract, which was not shown and the name of the promotion wasn't teased either, but Sabin and Shelley both looked elated at the sight of it, with Shelley telling Sabin that he had finally reached the final stage of grief.

Naturally the company a number of people expect Sabin and Shelley to land in is All Elite Wrestling, a company they have wrestled for in the past and were even rumored to be joining in 2024 before they signed with WWE. Given their history with the company, TNA Wrestling has also been mentioned over the past few weeks, but despite sources close to TNA stating that the Motor City Machine Guns would be welcomed back if they chose to return to TNA, those same sources believe Sabin and Shelley will eventually sign with AEW.