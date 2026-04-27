Backstage News On Motor City Machine Guns' WWE Release, Whether They Will Land In AEW

Less than two years after debuting in WWE and winning the WWE Tag Team Championships, The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, find themselves looking for a new promotion to call home, having been released from WWE this past Friday. But despite the setback, it appears Shelley and Sabin aren't sweating it, with the duo having plenty planned for their 90 days of downtime and beyond.

Fightful Select reports that Sabin and Shelley's immediate reaction after their release was a calm one, as the duo believe they will do well outside of the WWE umbrella. Part of that is because wrestling is not the only thing Sabin and Shelly have on their plate, as they'll continue work with their band GRPPLING; while confirming their release on X, Sabin revealed the band had released a four song EP.

As for their next move wrestling-wise, it's believed the duo will have several options, most notably TNA and AEW. Those close to TNA said that the duo would always be welcome back with the promotion, where they worked on and off from 2007 to 2024, winning the TNA Tag Team Championships 3-times. However, those same sources believe that Shelley and Sabin are more than likely set to join AEW, though it remains unconfirmed if the two sides have had talks.

Though Shelley and Sabin have never signed a contract with AEW, the duo did briefly work for the promotion in 2022, teaming with Jay Lethal at All Out 2022 to take on Wardlow and FTR in a losing effort. Prior to signing with WWE in 2024, reports emerged that Shelley and Sabin were expected to sign with an AEW, and it was later confirmed that the promotion did offer the duo a deal. In the end, the tag team chose to sign with WWE after they matched AEW's offer.