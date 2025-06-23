Backstage Report On AEW All In 2024 Plans For Motor City Machine Guns If They Signed

Last October, the Motor City Machine Guns debuted on "WWE SmackDown" and shockingly defeated Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa one week later to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin only held the titles for 42 days, and have continued to contend for the belts throughout the entirety of this year, but according to Fightful Select, the Motor City Machine Guns almost didn't sign with WWE, and could've been AEW bound.

The report details a fan recently expressing on social media that they would've preferred if Shelley and Sabin signed with AEW instead of WWE, with Fightful having said that both stars did have discussions with the company last year. However, with AEW All In Texas on the horizon, Fightful has learned additional details about the original internal discussions of the Motor City Machine Guns signing with the promotion.

During Shelley and Sabin's negotiations with AEW, the company had planned for the iconic duo to enter a tag team title feud with The Young Bucks heading into AEW All In 2024. Although initial talks seemed promising, over the summer conversation between both sides reportedly went "radio silent," leading AEW to believe that the Motor City Machine Guns had chosen to sign with WWE. Therefore, AEW quickly pivoted to The Young Bucks defending the titles against FTR and The Acclaimed at their biggest show of the year instead.

In the last three months, the Motor City Machine Guns have only wrestled on television four times, but their WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match following WrestleMania 41 against The Street Profits and #DIY remains one of the best multi-man bouts of the year.