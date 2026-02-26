Backstage Update On Possible WWE WrestleMania Plans For Jacob Fatu

Outside of Roman Reigns challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42, plans surrounding the remaining storylines heading into the event have reportedly been "up in the air," with the creative direction for the Undisputed WWE Title picture being the most uncertain. Drew McIntyre has held the championship for just over a month now, and though Cody Rhodes is currently his rumored opponent for WrestleMania, a new report suggests that Jacob Fatu is still considered a potential challenger.

According to "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select," WWE's creative department has been pushing for Fatu to be in the title scene come WrestleMania weekend, despite him not being involved in this Saturday's Men's Elimination Chamber, the match that will decide McIntyre's opponent for the two-night event. Therefore, with Rhodes as the current favorite to win the chamber, Fatu would need to earn his way into the match before this coming April. WrestleVotes also added that several departments within WWE are starting to panic as they are facing multiple deadlines to prepare WrestleMania materials, and there's fear that the company is falling behind on promotional assets.

Earlier this week, WrestleVotes also reported that a five-pack or six-pack challenge is being discussed instead of a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania, with stars like Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and Aleister Black being involved in addition to Fatu and Rhodes. Heading into this weekend, Rhodes and Orton are the only two stars out of the talent previously mentioned that will compete in the Elimination Chamber.