Zelina Vega's Post-WWE Ring Name Seemingly Revealed Through Trademark Filing

It's a big week for the batch of former WWE talents that were released at the end of April, as their noncompete clauses will come to an end, allowing them to pursue other wrestling ventures. Former WWE Queen of the Ring, Women's United States and Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega appears to be ready to do just that, and will do so with a whole new identity. On Monday, Vega filed to trademark the name "Xelina" for "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer," among other uses.

The move may come as a surprise to some, as Vega had previously wrestled on the independent circuit under her real name, Thea Trinidad, with many expecting she would go by her real name again. Instead, it appears Vega will be following the trend of fellow former WWE wrestler Zoey Stark, who had previously competed under the name Lacey Ryan before signing with WWE, only to take up the name Zoey Serrano, a play on her WWE name and her actual last name, following her recent WWE release.

Where Vega will be using the Xelina name is anyone's guess, as so far she has yet to be connected to another wrestling promotion following her release. Some have speculated that Vega could find her way over to AEW alongside her husband, Aleister Black, who was also released from WWE in April and had previously spent four years wrestling for AEW under the name Malakai Black. Others have suggested a return to AEW for Black is unlikely, especially in the wake of several AEW talents, most notably MJF, speaking negatively about Black and his first AEW stint.