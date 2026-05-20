MJF Says Malakai Black Saw AEW As A 'Stepping Stone' To Get Back Into WWE

If his recent actions hadn't made it obvious, MJF made it crystal clear regarding his thoughts on Aleister/Malakai Black. Appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show" on Tuesday, the former AEW World Champion talked openly about former AEW wrestlers who he felt used the promotion as a "stepping stone" to try and get back to WWE. When asked to name the biggest offender of this trend, MJF named Black.

"I think it's pretty obvious that that's Malakai Black," MJF said. "But I don't know...I don't know the guy, like, on a personal level. Do I think he's a bad guy? No. Do I think he's a mark for wanting to have his 'Oh, I need my Mania moment!' Like, yeah. And there were a couple guys like that, and they got weeded out."

While he did note that some of the talents that left WWE had found success, MJF also wasn't shy of pointing out that some former AEW turned WWE talents may have learned that "the grass wasn't greener." Many would say this includes Black, who one year after returning to WWE was released by the promotion, alongside his wife Zelina Vega.

Since his release, some reports have suggested Black could be on the way back to AEW, though AEW has since denied that. While MJF didn't comment on those reports, he did challenge Black, and other wrestlers, to prove what he was saying wrong about using AEW as a stepping stone.

"Like I said, I'm not s*****g on him, I'm just simply telling you what I was told by a majority of the locker room about this specific individual," MJF said. So as a team captain, as a leader, even though yes, I am 30, and as somebody that's been a part of this promotion since Day 1, I don't want to deal with guys that don't want to be team players. F**k off, go elsewhere. Or, f*****g prove me wrong. I would love to be proved wrong. It be great. Prove me wrong."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription