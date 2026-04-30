Backstage News On Whether Former WWE Star Aleister Black Is Expected To Return To AEW

No sooner did WWE announce the releases of over 20 wrestlers last Friday did speculation begin regarding which of the releases could find themselves wrestling in AEW later this year. And perhaps no wrestler was discussed more than Aleister Black, chiefly because Black was less than a year removed from returning to WWE after spending four years in AEW as Malakai Black. But despite that four year tenure, Black's AEW run was considered mixed, in large part due to rumors that Black was unwilling to participate in certain storylines or lose matches.

Those possible issues may now be hindering the potential of Black making his way back to AEW. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that sources within AEW do not expect that Black will be returning to the promotion any time soon. This belief extends even to Black's friends within the promotion, who cautioned those that asked against expecting Black to return to the fold.

Following former AEW World Champion MJF and AEW talent/extra coordinator and Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champion Shawn Dean separately expressing no desire to see Black back, many will point to this report confirming the door on Black returning is shut. That may not be the case, however, as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that the bridge is not believed to be burned between Black and AEW, leaving open the possibility for a return down the line.

Despite the controversies, Black did have some success during his AEW stint, including winning the AEW World Trios Championships with Brody King and Buddy Matthews. King has since gone on to achieve success without Black, winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Bandido in 2025, and becoming a consistent contender for the AEW World Championship in 2026.