Former WWE Star Aleister Black Rumored To Be In Active Talks With AEW Despite Reports

Before the New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston became the focal point of the recent newscycle surrounding WWE releases, Aleister Black was the one being discussed the most. A big part of that was due to Black's potential future prospects elsewhere, with many wondering if a return to AEW could be possible. That was seemingly quelled, however, when a few AEW talents, including former AEW World Champion MJF, seemingly spoke out against Black coming back in, followed by reports that suggested Black wasn't expected to be back in AEW any time soon.

And yet, one source is suggesting that a return to AEW isn't just possible for Black, but is actively being worked on. SEScoops reports that, despite previous information suggesting otherwise, Black and AEW are in active talks for the former House of Black leader to return. A source close to the situation described the conversations between the two sides as "happening," even with other reports suggesting otherwise, though it was noted that no agreement was in place, and terms weren't being finalized.

A potential return for Black to AEW couldn't happen in the immediate future regardless of negotiations, as Black remains under a 90 day noncompete clause due to his WWE release, with the earliest he could appear on AEW TV, or any other wrestling programming, being late July. If this rumor is true and Black does return to AEW once his noncompete expires, he will enter a far different AEW than the one he left in early 2025. Black's House of Black stable has disbanded in his absence, with Buddy Matthews still on the shelf recovering from injury, while Julia Hart is now part of the Triangle of Madness, and Brody King has embarked on a successful singles and tag team run with Brodido partner Bandido.