Former WWE Star Joe Gacy Releases Wyatt Sicks Style Video Teasing His Future

"Ever think that dream has passed you by?" That is the life-altering question former WWE star and Wyatt Sicks member Joe Gacy wrestles with in the cold opener of his vignette that was recently posted on X [formerly known as Twitter]. In a near three minute video, the former Tag Team Champion faces life post his WWE career and ponders his own duality.

In the video, Gacy is shown contemplating what is next for him in his career. The former pig mask he once wore in the Wyatt Sicks acts as his motivator, who enlists Gacy to find himself again. Of course, the theme surrounding this vignette stems from anger, as he and the entire Wyatt Sicks members were all part of WWE's springtime releases this past April. The mask encourages Gacy to dig deep and to channel that anger. At the end of the video, Gacy walks out of his garage door and towards a white beaming light.

Gacy joined the Stamford-based promotion in August of 2020, making his debut in "WWE NXT." After four years with the developmental brand, he joined the Wyatt Sicks, and made his main roster debut on "WWE Raw" in 2024. His part in the group acted as Huskus the Pig Boy, an homage towards one of Bray Wyatt's former personas and recurring characters on the "Firefly Fun House." As part of the 2025 Draft, the Wyatt Sicks moved to "WWE SmackDown," and remained there up until their departure.

Prior to Gacy signing with WWE, he was notably known for his tenure in CZW, where he was a former three-time CZW World Heavyweight and former three-time Wired Champion. For those like Gacy who were released on April 24, their non-compete clauses will officially expire on Friday, July 24.