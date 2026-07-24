WWE Stars Shout Out Bayley During San Diego Comic-Con Panel

During a panel discussion at this year's San Diego Comic Convention, WWE Superstars AJ Lee, CM Punk, Danhausen, Lash Legend, Rey Mysterio, and AAA star Mr. Iguana were all given a tough question to answer: who do they want as their final opponent in their last match? Lee was the first to reply.

"I'm going to say Bayley because I'm in love with her," the former Women's Intercontinental Champion said. Next, was the current Undisputed WWE Champion, who replied jokingly, "I'm going to say Bayley because my wife is in love with her."

Danhausen, Legend, and Mysterio also echoed Bayley's name. The only star who didn't was Mr. Iguana, who said he would rather face Mysterio in his final match. Danhausen then asked for Mr. Iguana's banishment from the stage.

A WWE fan asked the panel of superstars who they would want to wrestle in their last match and it led to a funny moment at San Diego Comic Con! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qxecdv0RI2 — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 24, 2026

Since her most recent match/defeat at Saturday Night's Main Event against Lyra Valkyria last weekend, intrigue on where the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion's future in the WWE will go from now on has been a hot topic discussion within the squared circle. Although she is still under contract with WWE, information on how soon her contract is up remains unknown. As of this report, the expectation is that her contract will expire by the end of this year, unless injury time is tacked on.