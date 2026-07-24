AEW's Thunder Rosa Not Expected To Continue As Part Of Busted Open Radio On SiriusXM

WWE and Sirius XM announced the launch of WWE Radio, a 24/7 station, on Thursday, quickly set to launch on Monday, ahead of WWE SummerSlam. Fan questions about the new station have centered largely around "Busted Open Radio," perhaps the largest radio show to focus on professional wrestling overall, not just WWE.

The show previously featured hosts from around the business, including AEW's Thunder Rosa. According to reports, however, the former AEW Women's World Champion will not be a part of "Busted Open" moving forward.

According to Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer, those close to the situation believe Rosa will no longer be on the show. Meltzer's impression was it would be impossible to keep an AEW talent on air on a WWE-controlled show. Fightful Select confirmed Rosa is not expected to continue on "Busted Open." Notably, the outlet reported that the show will not be covering AEW moving forward.

The initial press release issued on Thursday confirmed that hosts Dave LaGreca, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, and current TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will all remain on air. In addition to "Busted Open," various other WWE-related podcasts will be added to Sirius XM, including Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Want to Talk About?" and The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under."

WWE Radio will air on channel 156, taking over "Busted Open's" position on Sirius. In addition to the show and other podcasts, including those of Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg, it was announced SummerSlam will be available to listen to on the channel. "WWE NXT" commentators Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will provide live commentary. Future WWE premium live events will also air on the channel.