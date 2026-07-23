WWE & Sirius XM Announce New WWE Radio Channel

I'm sure there will be some people who see this news about WWE Radio today effectively taking over "Busted Open Radio" and be surprised. I am not surprised at all about this news...with one caveat. "Busted Open" becoming part of the WWE umbrella as a part of its media branch doesn't shock me at all; what does shock me is how transparent everyone involved is finally being about it. Perhaps I am the wrong person to point this out; with a few exceptions, my opinion of "Busted Open" and some of the opinions that come out of it from hosts Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, Mark Henry, and especially Bully Ray, is extremely low. But part of the reason it is low is because, at least over the last few years, it seems like the show has done little to be impartial, and has often come across WWE affiliated in everything but name.

Now, at least, they don't even have to pretend that that isn't the case. By being under the WWE Radio banner, "Busted Open" can now operate out in the open as the WWE service it's pretty much been. Now when Bully Ray compares some "Raw" angle to a five minute scene in a "Star Wars" movie, he can do so knowing it's happening while he's under the WWE umbrella once more. Good for him and the rest of them I suppose. For some, this will definitely hurt the credibility of "Busted Open" to some degree, but for many, myself included, this was just a natural progression of where this popular program was going. So again I say; one shouldn't be surprised that this day arrived. WWE and "Busted Open" were always destined to be under one banner. The only surprise is that they all decided to make it "official official" as it were.