Bully Ray Picks WWE SummerSlam Matches He's Most Excited To See

Bully Ray has chosen the matches from SummerSlam 2026 that he's eager to watch, one of them being GUNTHER against Nick Aldis.

Aldis, the "WWE SmackDown" GM, will return to the ring and wrestle his first match in WWE at SummerSlam next month. Ray said on "Busted Open" that that match, as well as the clash between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, are the two he's interested in.

"Listen, as invested as I am in Seth and Roman and Cody and Punk, if you told me, all right, you only get to watch two matches, [it'd be] Oba and Brock, Gunther and Nick," he said.

GUNTHER has retired the likes of AJ Styles, John Cena, and Goldberg, while Aldis — a former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion — hasn't wrestled in nearly three years. Ray doesn't think Aldis should win the match, stating that the two could have a match that wows the audience, but GUNTHER has to walk away with the victory at SummerSlam.

"I don't think Gunther can lose to Nick Aldis. Winning and losing doesn't matter, except when it matters," said Ray. "I think you get the story of Nick Aldis, the general manager, who we reveal was a former wrestler. A great wrestling match. Holy sh*t, look at what this guy can do. He can take Gunther to the limit. But at the end of the day, I think Nick Aldis needs to go to sleep."

Ray believes that if WWE offered Aldis the chance to wrestle again, he would grab it with both hands, citing the promotion's relaxed schedule. The WWE Hall of Famer is confident that Aldis could be a full-time wrestler, but believes it all depends on the story WWE has planned for him. Ray also thinks that the Aldis-GUNTHER match was put together at the last minute rather than being planned for months.