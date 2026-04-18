WWE Star GUNTHER Explains Why Retiring AJ Styles Was 'Important' To Him

"The Ring General" turned "Career Killer" GUNTHER proudly retired "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Despite being giddy in storyline for his accomplishment, the third name on his list of major stars he's retired, GUNTHER sat down with WWE Vault to speak more out of character about the match. He explained that it was "kind of an open secret" that Styles was going to retire, and their match was different for him than his bouts against Goldberg and John Cena.

"You have AJ, who is somewhat a little more similar to me when it comes to his career because he had a great run here, but a lot of the stuff that people love him for happened before WWE," GUNTHER explained. "He's one of those guys... [from] that generation of wrestling that I came up with. We looked up to guys like AJ Styles."

GUNTHER said that when Styles was in NJPW, he always watched his big matches there, and it was during a time where he was grinding and developing himself. "The Ring General" said he has so much respect for Styles' work.

"It almost kind of felt, from [my] wrestler purist heart, that it almost felt more important for me than the Cena match," GUNTHER said. "Onscreen, being able to rub it in and try and ruin the last run he had, it was a lot of fun. AJ's such a skilled wrestler that you kind of can do everything with him. Creative guy, as well... It was easy. It was fun."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Vault and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.