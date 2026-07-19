Gunther Vs. Nick Aldis Made Official For WWE SummerSlam

The long-anticipated match between Nick Aldis and GUNTHER has been made official for WWE SummerSlam.

Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced the first-ever faceoff on the SummerSlam kickoff after WWE officials were forced to separate the two men. GUNTHER initially confronted Triple H with claims that Aldis, the General Manager of "WWE SmackDown," had been "messing" with his career, and more specifically, his plans for "The Biggest Party of the Summer." When GUNTHER then asked what he'd do to prevent future meddling from Aldis, Triple H pointed out that "The Ring General" pushed too far, which naturally caused Aldis to retaliate.

As he stormed onto the stage himself, Aldis agreed with Triple H's assessment. He further warned that anytime GUNTHER wanted to fight him, he'd fight back. A brawl between the two ensued shortly after, with GUNTHER delivering the first blow and Aldis returning the favor with a series of punches. Before the physicality could escalate, officials stepped in to pull them apart. An irate Triple H then granted an opportunity for them to settle their differences through a match at the 2026 SummerSlam event, set for August 1 and 2 in Minneapolis.

For Aldis, SummerSlam will mark his first match since October 2023, when he competed in a five-way bout to crown a new ACW Bluegrass Con Champion. Days later, WWE appointed him, a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, as the on-screen General Manager for "SmackDown."

The rivalry between Aldis and GUNTHER became physical when the pair shoved each other in a heated backstage encounter at Night of Champions. In the weeks following, GUNTHER continued antagonizing the blue brand GM by berating him and locking him in sleeper holds. At Saturday Night's Main Event, Aldis scored revenge by blasting GUNTHER with the Undisputed WWE Championship, and in turn, costing him a future world title shot.