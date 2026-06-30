Dave Meltzer Believes WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Will Wrestle At SummerSlam 2026

Following a backstage physical altercation with GUNTHER at Night of Champions, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis has been placed on administrative leave by WWE. Amidst his absence, journalist Dave Meltzer believes that Aldis could now be preparing for a massive in-ring return.

"I think they're going to wrestle at SummerSlam, yeah," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio," referring to Aldis and GUNTHER. "Nick's younger than [Raw GM] Adam Pearce. I never heard a lot of interest in Adam Pearce wrestling, even though Adam Pearce is a character and everything. I think he's great, but I never sensed that. Aldis, I guess because he's big, got the big shoulders and all that in the suit, there's always been that thing like, 'Oh, he should wrestle.' I'd say there's more interest in him wrestling."

Aldis, a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, settled into the role as the blue brand GM in October 2023 after accepting that he likely would never wrestle in WWE. Based on recent events and his previous experience in the ring, though, speculation on Aldis finally marking his WWE in-ring debut has been swirling across the wrestling world.

Aldis' WWE work has largely seen him serving as an on-screen authority figure and backstage producer, but on occasion, he's also gotten involved in a physical capacity. In addition to shoving "The Ring General" at Night of Champions, Aldis has gotten laid out by two RKOs, courtesy of Randy Orton.

Aldis, now at the age of 39, most recently laced up his boots for an Appalachian Championship Wrestling show, just days before being appointed as the "SmackDown" General Manager. WWE SummerSlam 2026 will take place on August 1 and 2 in Minnesota.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.