Mickie James Reacts To Randy Orton Giving Husband Nick Aldis RKO On WWE SmackDown

Mickie James wasn't too happy with what happened to her husband — "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis — two weeks ago on the blue brand's weekly show. On the December 8 episode, a returning Orton was being scouted by Aldis and the "Raw" GM Adam Pearce. After he picked "SmackDown," Orton gave an RKO to his new boss. This past week, Orton paid his $50,000 fine and another $50,000 for a future attack on the "SmackDown" GM. James shared her thoughts about the attack on the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"I do not understand. Actually, I'm a little disappointed," said James. "I was upset, although it's very Randy-esque, you know, should have seen it coming. Nick, really, you know he was just trying to do good business. Everyone loved it, apparently, but I was upset because, you know, I felt like, I was excited to see Randy back; I even helped come up with a really great t-shirt idea for 'Randaddy.' I thought it was going to be over; I thought we were going to make mega money together. It was going to be great, [but] then he hits my husband with an RKO after he signed the paperwork. I don't know why, like why didn't you get Adam? Should of RKO'd Adam."

The former WWE Women's Champion later noted how at the time of the attack, Aldis was wearing an "expensive" custom-made suit, and she wasn't happy it got torn. Aldis became the "SmackDown" GM in October. A few weeks later, after 18 months away from the ring, Orton made his return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

