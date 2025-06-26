Busted Open Broadcast Partner Sirius XM Launches 24/7 Professional Wrestling Channel

Podcast and pro wrestling have almost become synonymous, with many retired pro wrestlers leading their own podcasts and even younger current wrestlers also picking up the niche to share their own stories. However, one of the biggest pro wrestling podcasts is undoubtedly SirusXM's "Busted Open Radio," which features several different hosts — including Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, and many others — sharing their opinions on the pro wrestling industry. And according to a report from the Associated Press, it's about to get even bigger, as "Busted Open" will now be the lynchpin of a 24-hour professional wrestling channel on Sirius XM Radio.

"I couldn't be more excited," host Dave LaGreca said."I really owe it to our fans. They've really been dedicated and asked for this for years. It's a dream come true to actually see it form. And now, it's about to happen."

LaGreca added that the hosts' neutrality allows them to give honest opinions about wrestling, and with all the tensions between AEW and WWE, they gained a reason to expand. It should be noted that many regular "Busted Open" hosts, including Henry and Thunder Rosa, are contractually signed to one of the two major American promotions.

"The fact that there are more companies that are succeeding at record-breaking levels is even better for our brand, and the big reason why we're going 24/7," LaGreca said. LaGreca is said to be hoping to add more analysts as well and to continue seeking fan input on additions or lineup changes to their show.

SiriusXM's Senior Vice President for Sports Programing, Jared Fox, said the company has noticed the appetite for wrestling content continually increase. As a result, they saw an opportunity to uniquely meet the demand of the fans by expanding their lineup with the 24/7 channel.

"We have a long track record of building dedicated sports channels that fans love," Fox said.