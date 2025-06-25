Why Bully Ray Says This AEW Star Is The 'Best Woman In The World' Right Now

The conversation of who the best wrestler in the world is can be a contentious one depending on who you ask. Some will base their answer on longevity, others on what happens in the ring, and then there's those that go off of how many accolades they have under their belt. In terms of who is the greatest women's wrestler in the world, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes he has the answer, stating on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" that the woman who should be considered the best right now is in AEW.

"I'll go on record right now...Mercedes Mone is the best woman's wrestler on the planet," Bully said. "All encompassing, bell-to-bell, from the beginning to the end, there's not a woman on the planet who is doing more than Mercedes. I don't have to like the character, I don't have to like the promo, but I do know what she's doing is working and she's being real." Bully also noted that many years ago he thought Mercedes was right behind WWE's Charlotte Flair in the pecking order, but despite Flair winning the 2025 Royal Rumble and continuing to challenge for titles to this day, he feels like Mercedes has surpassed Flair.

"The CEO" will challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas on July 12, a match that Bully feels would be more interesting if there was a little more on the line. "That would make this even more intriguing, if Mercedes put all of her championships up against Toni Storm's. Man does that make that intriguing." Bully rounded off by saying that Mercedes has to get the nod over Storm in terms of who is the best in the world right now until Storm can achieve what Mercedes has.

