Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green Qualify For WWE SummerSlam Women's Title Ladder Match

Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair are going to SummerSlam after they won their qualifying matches on "WWE SmackDown."

Green faced Kiana James in her qualifier match. When the bell rang, Green slapped James in the face. She followed with a dropkick off the apron. James got in some offense when she landed multiple knees to Green's midsection. James placed her across a barricade and landed a dropkick. James put her in the ring, but Green connected with a Russian Leg Sweep and tried to pin her. James kicked out, but Green connected with the Unprettier to advance.

Flair faced Nia Jax. Jax went straight to Flair and hit her with shoulder tackles. Flair responded with a hurricanrana. Jax pulled Flair off the turnbuckle and landed a leg drop. She dragged her to another corner, but Flair got to her feet and hit Jax before powerbombing her. Flair ascended the turnbuckle when Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab came out. Jax sent Flair out of the ring and asked the ref to do something. Flair took out B-Fab & Michin. She guillotined Jax and then hit Cargill. She blocked the Samoan Drop. Cargill went after Flair in the ring and caused a disqualification. Cargill hit Flair with a Jaded for the second week in a row. An irate Jax tore up the announce table when it was announced that Flair would be advancing and she'd been screwed for the second consecutive week.

They'll join Cargill and Tiffany Stratton in the ladder match to crown the interim Women's Champion.