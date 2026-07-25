AEW's Thunder Rosa Says Goodbye To Busted Open Radio Following WWE Deal With SiriusXM

The new partnership between WWE and SiriusXM had a lot of people talking as SiriusXM is home to the well-known "Busted Open" Radio show. The show has covered multiple promotions over the years, but with the new deal, many doubted whether a company like AEW would be covered favorably, or even at all. A sign that AEW will likely not be covered on "Busted Open" going forward is that current AEW star and regular host on "Busted Open" Thunder Rosa has announced that she will be leaving the show.

The former AEW Women's World Champion took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to pen a heartfelt farewell to the "Busted Open" family, thanking everyone for allowing her to be a part of the show for the last four years. She also thanked AEW President Tony Khan for trusting her to represent AEW on such a well-known platform, and promised that this departure isn't a goodbye, it's the beginning of a new chapter.

After four unforgettable years, it's time to turn the page. Some chapters in life change you forever, and this has been one of them. Being part of Busted Open has been so much more than sitting behind a microphone. It gave me the opportunity to share my perspective, connect... pic.twitter.com/QEVeHC0lem — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 24, 2026

"Busted Open" will now be part of WWE Radio, a 24/7 radio station that will launch on July 27 ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2026. The core cast of the show will remain, including host Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, Nic Nemeth, and WWE Hall of Famer's Bully Ray and Mark Henry. The station will also feature a number of shows that SiriusXM already had on the air like "Cheap Heat Live" with Peter Rosenburg and "Notsam Wrestling" with Sam Roberts. WWE Radio will also air episodes of the biggest WWE podcasts, including "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with Cody Rhodes, and "Six Feet Under" with The Undertaker.

A number of fans did call in to "Busted Open" following the announcement to ask what will change about the show, as well as asking if AEW will be covered at all, to which Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray stated that nothing will change about the show, while also managing to avoid mentioning AEW in any capacity.