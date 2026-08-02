Kurt Angle Gets In-Depth On WWE Working Relationship With Vince McMahon

During Vince McMahon's time in control of WWE, he closely worked with the top talent in the promotion and, as such, developed deep friendships with many of them. Today, with all the controversies surrounding McMahon, it's become questionable to maintain that friendship, but veterans like Kurt Angle still believe they owe McMahon a lot.

"I spent a lot of time with Vince. Vince became my second father. He never gave me bad advice. Everything that he said was either spot on or he was 99% right," Angle proclaimed during an appearance on the "WWE Vault." "I questioned him on a lot of things that I thought he was wrong about. You know, I was probably in the business four or five years, and I'm trying to tell a man that's been in the business his whole life."

He then recalled how McMahon would urge him to trust him, and once he did, everything would pan out exactly how McMahon predicted.

"He always looked out for my best interest...Vince McMahon came up with the perfect character for me," Angle added about his run with WWE. "I didn't believe him. I didn't think that I would end up being the biggest heel in the business. I thought that he was priming me to be the top babyface."

A few years ago, ahead of the Netflix "Mr. McMahon" documentary, Angle again asserted that McMahon had become a father figure to him, but expressed that the sex trafficking allegations came as a shock to him because he never saw anything close to the accusations while they travelled together and stayed at the same hotel.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "WWE Vault," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.