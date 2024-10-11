WWE HOFer Kurt Angle Explains There Isn't Much Difference Between Vince & Mr. McMahon

Ahead of the "Mr. McMahon" Netflix documentary, Vince McMahon notably released a statement damning the series for what he perceived as a conflation of his on-screen character and the man he truly is. Clips of the segment were spread on social media not too long after, where those who worked with the former WWE boss contradicted his assertations.

In an interview with "WFAN," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claimed there isn't much difference between McMahon and his character. "Yeah, Vince is Vince, and you know he's always showed his true colors," Angle said. The veteran added that he's always liked McMahon, saying, "He became somewhat of a father figure to me."

Angle said that he spent a lot of time with McMahon, but that the sex trafficking allegations against him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE blow his mind because he never saw him do anything close to what he's been accused of. "I was on his private jet with him, and I was in the meetings with him — at the production meetings — and we were working together all day long and we'd stay at the same hotel," Angle claimed.

When asked whether anything was weird about his time with McMahon, Angle simply noted that he was on his phone a lot and that this could be where he missed what was really going on. He also noted that a lot of the communication McMahon had with his alleged victims was via text, but that he was never privy to what his boss was doing on his phone.

