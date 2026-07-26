Conglomeration Retains AEW Trios Title Against Lethal Twist On Redemption Buy-In

The Conglomeration's Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly are still AEW World Trios Champions with a successful defense over the Lethal Twist, the team of Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson, on the AEW Redemption Buy-In.

Strong and Lethal started out the match and Lethal tried to isolate the champion, but Strong fought out quickly. The Conglomeration beat down Lethal in their corner. Cassidy, as the legal man, tried to get his hands in his pockets, but the challengers got in the ring and the teams battled in opposite corners. Strong threw Cassidy into Lethal, Christian, and Johnson, before Cassidy ended the sequence with a double DDT to Christian and Johnson.

Cassidy took all three members of the Lethal Twist down and hit Lethal with a diving elbow, before getting his hands in his pockets to take out Christian and Johnson. The teams battled on the outside until Lethal got to the top rope, but Cassidy got a boot up. Lethal changed tactics and locked in the figure four, but O'Reilly broke up the hold.

Lethal tried to go back to the top, but Strong took him out, sending him face-first onto the apron. The teams traded dives to take one another out on the outside. Lethal and Cassidy traded reversals in the ring, until Cassidy hit a DDT. He almost had Lethal rolled up off another move from the top, and hit him with a Stun Dog Millionaire. He avoided Christian, who tried to take him out with a title belt he grabbed from ringside, with an Orange Punch.

Strong broke up a pin attempt after Lethal hit the Lethal Injection. Cassidy covered Lethal off a backbreaker from Strong, while O'Reilly held Johnson off with an ankle lock, for the victory.