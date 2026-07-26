Speedball Mike Bailey Earns International Title Shot With AEW Redemption Hometown Win

Six men walked into AEW Redemption 2026 with the chance to become the number one contender to the AEW International Championship, but only one would leave Montreal, Quebec, Canada with the win. "Speedball" Mike Bailey, "Jungle" Jack Perry, Nick Wayne, El Clon, The Beast Mortos, and Komander all faced off in a Ladder Match to earn that shot, but in the end, it was "Speedball" who picked up the win in his hometown.

The Montreal crowd were firmly behind Bailey as the hometown hero, but it was Mortos who introduced the first ladder. However, he was quickly cut off by Bailey and Komander. They were tipped off by Mortos, who then threw Bailey into the ladder before being taken out by Komander, who was then taken out by Clon. Perry came into take out Clon, but he was thwarted by Wayne who used his athleticism to take out Komander on the outside. All six men ended up on the outside and went to get the tallest ladder at the top of the ramp, but as five of them brawled on the floor, Bailey hit a huge Moonsault off the top of the ladder to take out everyone apart from Perry, who narrowly avoided the impact.

Perry hit a Moonsault of his own on Bailey and Mortos before marching back to the ring with the tallest ladder, before being stopped by Bailey. They brawled on the apron before Wayne hit a Wayne's World on Bailey, leaving Perry with a clear path. That was until Mortos cut him off and launched him to the floor with a Gorilla Press, who was cut off himself by Komander who hit a Drop Kick after walking across the top rope. Komander pinned Mortos down with the ladder and almost reached the contract, but Mortos pushed him off, with Komander just about hitting a Splash on Clon and Bailey to cushion his fall.

Two more ladders were introduced as all six men climbed and five of them would fall, with only Mortos left but he was cut off by Perry who then introduced some tables to proceedings. With all the tables set up, Perry sent Mortos through a table with a Hurricanrana off the apron, Clon hit a Double Foot Stomp on Bailey through a table, and Komander hit a big tight rope dive to Wayne through a third table.

Clon would take Komander out with a Made In Japan off a ladder structure before Wayne put Clon through a table with a Phoenix Splash on the outside. Wayne would try and climb but was met at the top by Perry, who hit a Canadian Destroyer off the top, landing on another ladder. The match ended with Bailey hitting the Ultima Weapon on Mortos, who was bridged across a ladder in the corner. Bailey was left with a clear path to the contract, which he would grab to win the match.