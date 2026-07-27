Young Bucks Overcome Dysfunctional Jon Moxley & Will Ospreay At AEW Redemption

The Young Bucks defeated Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay during AEW Redemption.

Ospreay entered alongside Moxley as opposed to by himself, looking to beat the Bucks alongside his mentor as he prepares to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at All In.

The Bucks took the advantage early on but things changed once Marina Shafir got involved behind the referee's back, taking out Nick Jackson as Ospreay and Moxley continued to work over Matt Jackson in the ring.

The Bucks almost had the match won after Ospreay caught Moxley with a flying forearm, delivering the BTE Trigger onto Moxley and making what would have been the winning cover. But Ospreay broke the fall with a Hidden Blade.

Nick Jackson started to exhibit fatigue and grogginess from an earlier clash of heads with Ospreay, collapsing to the mat.

Ospreay hesitated despite Moxley telling him to pull the trigger, prompting Moxley to tag himself in and deliver a curbstomp and go for the cover. Nick Jackson still kicked out before three, with Moxley then attacking him some more before Matt Jackson re-entered the ring to defend his brother.

Matt Jackson inadvertently superkicked Marina Shafir on the outside, returning to the ring and getting three Paradigm Shifts for his troubles. Moxley then went to the outside to grab a steel chair and dropped the referee so he could use it.

Ospreay snatched the chair from Moxley only to then get superkicked by Nick Jackson, allowing the Bucks to deliver another BTE Trigger to Moxley. He rose back up to receive a superkick party to his face, Matt Jackson falling onto Moxley and making the winning cover.