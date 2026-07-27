The Dogs Beat The Bang Bang Gang At AEW Redemption With Outside Help

David Finlay and Clark Connors, The Dogs, defeated the Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Jay White in a double chain tag team match at AEW Redemption, with outside help from the Death Riders.

The Dogs attacked White and Robinson before they were attached at the wrists. Connors choked Robinson with the chain and Finlay went after White, and they attached themselves to the Bang Bang Gang while they had the upper hand.

White and Robinson sent The Dogs out of the ring, hanging them up by their wrists over the top rope, and started to whip them. Finlay was able to dodge out of the way after White took too long to wind up, and sent him into the ring post. Connors sent Robinson into the stairs.

Connors choked Robinson in the corner, and Finlay whipped him while White was down on the other end of the chain. White got back to his feet to take down Finlay, and Connors had to untangle himself from Robinson in an attempt to get away. The Bang Bang Gang piled the chains on top of Connors, and Robinson nailed him with a senton. Finlay got White out of the ring and Connors wrapped the chain around Robinson's neck once again until White was able to make the save. Finlay knocked White off balance from the outside, and Connors hit him with a spear.

Finlay dropped White on his head, but "Switchblade" was still able to kick out. Robinson yanked Connors down from the top rope, sending him down onto the steps below. White hit a cutthroat suplex to Finlay, but Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta took out White on the outside. The rest of the Bang Bang Gang ran out to run them off, but Marina Shafir passed the shillelagh to Finlay, who hit Robinson for the win.