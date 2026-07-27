Maya World Upsets Hikaru Shida To Become New TBS Champ At AEW Redemption 2026

She might have came up short in the finals of the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but Maya World had the chance to bounce back in style at AEW Redemption 2026 as she challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW TBS Championship. There was a lot of pressure on her given that it was her birthday, but "The It Girl" gave herself the best birthday present she could have asked for by winning her first title in All Elite Wrestling.

Shida had the control in the early going as the challenger kept being cut off, even countering a Tope Suicida into a series of clubbing blows on the apron. Maya had the control after hitting a Crossbody to the outside and got the action in the ring to get the first near fall of the match. When she tried to attack in the corner, Shida countered and locked in a Stretched Muffler on the top rope to regain control, and began biting Maya's head in the other corner.

Maya worked her way back to her feet and landed a Head Scissors, but Shida quickly used her experience with a poke to the eye and a roll up for another near fall. She tried to Suplex Maya from the apron back into the ring but Maya countered by attempting a Sunset Flip Powerbomb, only for her injured leg to buckle and allow Shida to stay on top. Maya did get a series of roll ups which were rounded off with a Stomp but her leg was still bothering her as the champion returned to her feet. A series of kicks from Maya put Shida down to a knee, and when Shida tried attacking in the corner, Maya created enough distance to land a Moonsault for yet another near fall.

The challenger charged in for a running knee but Shida countered into a single leg Boston Crab which Maya was able to escape from. Shida followed up with a Meteora that Maya was also able to kick out of, which was followed by a double down. Maya gained control when they both got back up with a pair of running knees and a Shining Wizard but Shida rolled out of the ring. Shida grabbed her Kendo Stick which was blocked the referee, which gave Maya enough time to hit a Tope Suicida.

Back in the ring, Maya went for a Moonsault but missed and Shida hit the Katana which Maya just about kicked out from. A pair of strike exchanges resulted in a Cutthroat Tombstone which Maya kicked out from again, but Shida was able to lock in the TBS Lock to keep the challenger down for three running knees. The champion hit the Falcon Arrow and thought she won but Maya grabbed the bottom rope, and when Shida went running back in, Maya hit the Bridging Fallaway Slam for the victory to become the new TBS Champion.