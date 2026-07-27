Cope & Cage Retain At AEW Redemption, Officially Facing Young Bucks At All In

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage beat Claudio Castagnoli and PAC to retain the World Tag Team Championship at AEW Redemption.

Castagnoli and PAC attacked Copeland in the ring before Cage could even make his entrance, prompting him to run down the ramp to make the save. He did not make the save, however, with PAC and Castagnoli then attacking him on the ramp as the referee called for them to get in the ring.

When they did get back in the ring, the referee held PAC back as he made sure if Copeland was okay to start. He was and thus the match started, allowing Castagnoli and PAC to immediately rush him and take control of things. Cage tried returning to the ring but the challengers launched him across the steel steps, returning to the ring to work on Copeland.

Castagnoli and PAC continued to dominate over the champions, the former fighting Copeland into the crowd before returning to swing Cage into a shotgun dropkick from PAC for a near-fall. Castagnoli pointed out the returning Copeland and left the ring to deal with him. Copeland sent him over the barricade while Cage dropped PAC, tagging out to Copeland as he rallied against the challengers.

Copeland delivered an Impaler DDT to PAC and then another one to drop Castagnoli onto him, going for the cover on PAC until Castagnoli broke it. PAC rolled Copeland up and might have got the three-count if the referee hadn't noticed his feet on the ropes for leverage, prompting PAC to argue with the referee before getting dropped once more.

Copeland pinned PAC when all was said and done with a mid-air spear, Cage popping him up for his partner to connect the move. The Young Bucks then made their entrance to confront the champions as it was confirmed they would be challenging them at All In, following their win earlier in the night.