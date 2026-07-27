Chris Jericho Gets Even With Tommaso Ciampa In Brutal AEW Redemption Match

Chris Jericho got his win back over Tommaso Ciampa after channeling "The Painmaker" for a No Holds Barred match at AEW Redemption.

Both men grabbed chairs and swung at the same time. Ciampa hit Jericho in the back with a chair and planted him on it. Jericho threw Jacksonville sand in Ciampa's eyes. Jericho sprayed him in the face with a fire extinguisher after Ciampa set up a table and then hit him with the extinguisher. Ciampa did a double underhook jackknife through the table.

Ciampa put a trash can in the ring before holding a hockey stick in Jericho's mouth. He put on a Boston Bruins jersey and hit a stuffed mascot with said stick. Jericho hit him with a trash can, put it on him and hit it with the hockey stick. He dumped out hockey pucks with tacks on them. Jericho pulled up Ciampa's jersey to suplex him onto the pucks. He rubbed sandpaper across Ciampa's head.

Jericho set up a table covered in barbed wire. Ciampa beat him with the trash can before dragging a puck across Jericho's forehead. He pulled his knee pad down to land a running knee. Ciampa had a bag with an elbow pad covered in tacks. Jericho put him in Walls of Jericho, but Ciampa got to the ropes, but there's no rope breaks in a No Holds Bar match. He hit Jericho in the back & head with the barbed wire bat. Jericho landed a Death Valley Driver into a barbed wire table.

Back in the ring, Jericho put him on the turnbuckle and stabbed him in the thigh with an object. Jericho unveiled a mirror, which he placed across two chairs. He stabbed him in the head and Ciampa responded by low blowing him before driving him through the mirror. Ciampa tried to use a drill, but got misted and Jericho hit the Judas Effect. Jericho threw another mirror with barbed wire on the back across Ciampa's back. Jericho landed another Judas Effect with the thumbtack elbow pad. Jericho drilled Ciampa's head until he tapped.