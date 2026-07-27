Willow Nightingale Captures AEW Women's World Title From Thekla At Redemption

A title match at AEW All In London 2026 awaited either Willow Nightingale or Thekla as they fought over the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Redemption 2026. Despite interference from the Triangle of Madness, Willow held her own and left Montreal with the title in hand.

Willow rushed into the action with a Spinebuster and quickly hit the Pounce that sent Thekla to the outside, but the champion regained her composure and eventually landed a Stomp, before targeting the injured ear of the challenger for an extended period of time. The challenger bit the finger of Thekla to create some distance, and after a series of Clotheslines, she hit a Shotgun Drop Kick from the middle rope for a near fall.

The challenger would keep on her opponent but was cut off when she went up top, and Thekla landed the Spider Suplex which only gave her a brief moment of control as Willow caught her in the Tree of Woe. Thekla rallied back with some strikes, but Willow fired back with a Lariat for a double down. Willow was the first back to her feet and tied up Thekla's feet to keep the champion down, but Thekla would fight from the bottom and bit the challenger on the nose. Willow would land some clubbing blows before being caught with a Drop Toe Hold, and the champion locked in a submission where she fish-hooked Willow's mouth, who just about got to the ropes.

The action spilled out to the apron where Thekla landed a DDT and as Willow got back to her feet, Thekla hit a Crossbody to the outside. Back in the ring and Thekla got a near fall before trying to hit the Spear, but Willow countered with a Sunset Flip and then a Death Valley Driver, who then fired up by lowering the straps. She went for The Babe With The Powerbomb which was countered by Thekla who rolled up the challenger, but the referee caught her grabbing the ropes for leverage.

Willow kept herself going and went for a Moonsault but missed, and the champion went for a Spear which was countered into a Gut-Wrench Powerbomb. As Willow went for the pin, Skye Blue came out to put Thekla's foot on the rope. Willow took care of Skye on the outside with another Powerbomb but forgot about Thekla who ran at her for another Spear attempt when she got back in the ring. However, Willow countered, locked in a Backslide and picked up the victory, becoming the first-ever AEW Women's Grand Slam Champion. She will now face Mercedes Mone at Wembley Stadium with the richest prize in the AEW's women's division on the line.