Kenny Omega Keeps AEW Title At Redemption, Will Ospreay & Death Riders Come To Blows

Kenny Omega defeated Kevin Knight to retain the AEW World Championship in the main event of Redemption.

Knight rushed Omega before the match could even get started, asserting an early advantage when the bell did finally ring. Omega fought back as the action went to the outside, planting Knight onto the announcer's desk with a snap-dragon suplex and taking him back to the ring.

Knight delivered Coast-to-Coast but went to the outside of the ring rather than making the cover, grabbing both Omega's World and his TNT title belts and bringing them to the ring. The referee noticed he had the World title belt, while he had hidden the TNT title beneath the ring skirt, and denied him the chance to use it.

But then when the referee had his back turned to deal with that title belt, Knight connected with the Crash Landing onto the TNT title belt and went for the cover. Omega kicked out and Knight sought for the UFO Splash but Omega got his knees up.

Omega looked for One Winged Angel but Knight flipped out of it, springing back at Omega with a leaping lariat only to get caught with another V-Trigger, which Omega then followed up with the One Winged Angel for the winning pinfall.

After the match, the Death Riders came to the ring and ambushed Omega. The Young Bucks came down to make the save but it was to no avail, and the Death Riders put a steel chair over Omega's neck ready to be stomped on.

Will Ospreay came down to prevent that from happening, swinging the chair at the Riders to get them out of the ring. Jon Moxley entered the ring to talk him down and introduce a plastic bag, telling Ospreay to put it over Omega's head, but instead Ospreay turned on Moxley.

He then looked to celebrate with Omega to close the show, but Omega spiked him with One Winged Angel and stood over him as the show went off air.