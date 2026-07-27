WWE Reveals Lineup For Nights One & Two Of SummerSlam 2026

The biggest party of the summer for WWE is right around the corner as WWE SummerSlam 2026 takes place this weekend at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While there is still a week to go before the two-night spectacular takes place, the company has taken to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to announce what matches will take place on both night one, and night two of this year's event.

The match order hasn't been set in stone at the time of writing, but what is confirmed is that the Undisputed WWE Championship match between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will close out the Saturday night card on August 1. On that same night will be a match many consider to be worthy of a main event spot, the Hell in a Cell match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. The WWE Women's World Championship will also be on the line on night one as Liv Morgan defends against the 2026 Queen of the Ring winner IYO SKY. "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis steps into the ring for the first time against GUNTHER on night one, The Usos and Jacob Fatu take on Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys, and LA Knight, and rounding out the night one card will be Fatal Influence taking on Paige and The Bellas.

#SummerSlam week is here! 🙌 Here is your card for what's going down on SATURDAY in Minnesota streaming LIVE on the @espn App at 6 ET/3PT. 👊 📍: @usbankstadium

🎟️: https://t.co/vPBFgqG2uu pic.twitter.com/sazScSTHiL — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2026

Night two on August 2 will be headlined by the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, while the number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship will also be determined on night two as Finn Balor takes on Sami Zayn. The first-ever Interim WWE Women's Champion will also be decided in a Ladder Match that features Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, and Chelsea Green, with a fifth spot being filled by either Lash Legend or Giulia. Danhausen makes his SummerSlam debut on night two as he takes on Dominik Mysterio. The WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when Penta defends against Chad Gable, and rounding out the night two card will be the WWE United States Championship match between Trick Williams and Baron Corbin. Both of these cards are subject to change with still a week of programming left to go.