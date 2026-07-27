Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Latest Updates On Paramount-WBD Buyout As Process Stalls

After looking like a certainty, Paramount Skydance's buyout of Warner Brothers Discover is on shaky ground after a lawsuit from a coalition of states led to a judge issuing a temporary halt to the deal last week. Just days later, Paramount and the coalition agreed to postpone the deal until a trial, casting even more doubt regarding its future. On Monday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided his own opinion on these developments, revealing that things were going to get even more expensive for Paramount, to the point that Meltzer now wonders if the deal will still happen.

"It's a mess for Paramount, it's a mess," Meltzer said. "They promised...if this deal doesn't go through, they promised $7 billion. And their whole company is worth $9 billion. I mean, they can cover it and all that, but man, that is a business mess if they do not get this thing [done]. And I don't know if it's going to be approved."

As for why Paramount agreed to postpone the deal, Meltzer believes it's because they're trying to get to the trial as quickly as possible, in hopes that will lead to a solution sooner than later. That decision, at least in Meltzer's view, is motivated by money, as Paramount is now scheduled to be on the hook for a lot of money to WBD if the deal isn't closed soon.

"Starting in October, where they have to pay $6.5 million a day to WBD for not completing the deal," Meltzer said. "So you know, WBD is going to be getting a lot, a lot of revenue. But what a...man, that's a lot of money to be spending, especially if that deal doesn't go through."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription