Raquel Rodriguez Defeats Sol Ruca On WWE Raw, Wins Women's Intercontinental Title

Raquel Rodriguez beat Sol Ruca to capture the Women's Intercontinental during "WWE Raw."

Rodriguez was challenging Ruca for the title for the second time this month, having fallen short before. Rodriguez might have broken her nose in the early stages of the bout as it started to pour blood, requiring the referee to wipe it while she was wrestling.

Ruca looked on her way to retaining the title before Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez made their way down to the ring. Ruca took out Perez before she could get involved and looked to run the ropes only to be tripped by Morgan, allowing Rodriguez to roll her up for a near-fall.

Iyo Sky then made her way down to the ring to meet Morgan, throwing her into the ring post as Ruca sought for a Sol Snatcher back in the ring. Perez thwarted the Sol Snatcher attempt while the referee was distracted by Morgan, allowing Rodriguez to connect with her Tejana Bomb and secure the winning pinfall and capture the title.

With the win, Rodriguez has her first main roster singles title since holding the NXT Women's Champion in 2021, having since held the Women's Tag Team Championship five times.