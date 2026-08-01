WWE's Tiffany Stratton Says Violent Stipulation Is On Her Wrestling Bucket List

WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton has gone toe-to-toe in gimmick matches like the Royal Rumble and the Women's Money in the Bank, the latter of which she ended up winning. However, she still has one hardcore gimmick match she hopes to cross off her list very soon.

During an interview with "Good Karma Wrestling," Stratton expressed how excited she is to watch Oba Femi's clash against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Hell in a Cell match, adding that it's something she'd like to compete in as well. "All of these gimmick matches are on my bucket list!' she proclaimed. "These are kind of my forte. I don't know if you guys know that, but this is kind of like my thing. I love gimmick matches and I'd love to be in a Hell in a Cell match."

To date, Stratton's 2024 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match has been her most successful gimmick match, especially since it led to her actually cashing the briefcase in and winning gold. She previously looked back at her triumphant moment, claiming that she kept the outcome to herself, and her parents were shocked to see her victory. At the same time, Stratton claims she also couldn't believe it while it was happening, and expressed how good the day was for her career.

Stratton is set to have another ladder match tonight at SummerSlam, where she's set to challenge for the brand's top title against wrestlers like Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, and Charlotte Flair.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Good Karma Wrestling," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.