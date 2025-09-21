Tiffany Stratton Reflects On WWE MITB Cash In

After months and months of teases, Tiffany Stratton officially cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax to capture the WWE Women's Championship on the first "WWE SmackDown" of 2025. During a recent interview with "No-Contest Wrestling," Stratton reflected on the milestone career moment, which she admittedly wasn't aware of long beforehand.

"I actually didn't tell my parents that I was cashing in," Stratton said. "I just said like, 'Make sure you watch SmackDown tonight, please,' because sometimes, they get busy and they don't watch. So, I'm like, 'Clear your schedule. Watch tonight's SmackDown. I've got a match.' My parents were flabbergasted. They didn't know that I was becoming champion and they thought it was the coolest thing ever. Their daughter that's only been on SmackDown for almost a year at the time, like 3 years into the business, winning a title. They were so amazed.

"I was just amazed with myself," she continued. "I couldn't believe it. I didn't know it was happening that day. All in all, it was just such a good day for me. All it was a cash-in. I just hit my moonsault, so I didn't really have any crazy stressors or had to worry about a 20-minute match. It was such a good day for me."

Moments before Stratton's cash-in, Jax had successfully retained the WWE Women's Championship with a victory over Naomi. When Jax looked to deliver a post-match An-Nia-Lator, however, Stratton struck her, then Candice LeRae, with the MITB briefcase. Amidst the chaos, Bianca Belair followed with a KOD to Jax, allowing Stratton to then toss her out of the ring and land a Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Jax for the win.

