Bayley Says She Has New Perspective On Her Worth In WWE SNME Documentary

Bayley released a short documentary video on her Instagram account on Tuesday following her loss to, and subsequent beatdown by, Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event. The video followed her through her arrival to New York City, to the match, and included a short debrief where she showed off her bruises, and Valkyria's blood on her tights.

In the video, amidst rumors that the "Role Model" could be finishing up with WWE, Bayley made a comment about "knowing her worth" ahead of the match. Her words seemed poignant, but she brought the thought back around to her match against Valkyria at Madison Square Garden.

"I've been doing this for so long, and I've wrestled in the Garden multiple times," Bayley said. "A really good amount of times, thankfully. But this one just feels different and I feel that the time and the stage I am in my career right now, I feel like I'm taking a further look back at everything. Seeing it from a different view and knowing my place in this business and knowing my worth in this business and Lyra's going to find out the hard way, let's just say that."

Bayley said it was a "big weekend" for her, and that's why she wanted to highlight it with the short documentary. She explained she wanted to show fans more of what wrestlers do, beyond just showing up to the arena to do their thing. Bayley said she found it important to show fans this part of the lifestyle, because that's what makes it unique and special.

Despite fans thinking the loss could have been Bayley's last match in WWE, she wrestled two bouts on the WWE summer tour against Sol Ruca and Valkyria. She has not yet popped back up on weekly TV, however.