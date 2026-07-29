Myles Borne Retains WWE NXT NA Title, Will Face Tag Champs

Myles Borne is still "WWE NXT" North American Champion, and he and Tavion Heights will receive a NXT Tag Team Championship shot next week, after he defeated Kam Hendrix on Tuesday's edition of "NXT." The stipulation for the former tag team, now back together, was made last week by General Manager Robert Stone.

It was Borne to get Hendrix off his feet first in the match, but Hendrix didn't let it rattle him, and he met Borne's offense easily throughout the opening minutes of the bout. Borne downed Hendrix with a dropkick, and the challenger rolled out of the ring, and Borne flew to the outside to take him out.

Hendrix tripped up Borne on the ring apron, then bounced him off of it face-first. Borne countered a move and sent Hendrix flying into the ring post. The pair fought back-and-forth through a commercial break, and Hendrix slowed down the match by getting Borne in a hold in the middle of the ring. Borne rallied with a back body drop, then a hip toss and power slam, but it wasn't enough and Hendrix took him down with a cross body.

Borne couldn't get Hendrix pinned off a second powerslam, and he looked for a suicide dive with his challenger on the outside, but Hendrix spiked him to the apron. Mason Rook tried to interfere in the bout, wanting to get his hands on Hendrix, but Heights came out to intercept him. Hendrix almost had the pin off the distraction, but Borne hit the Borne Again for the win. After a post-match brawl with Vanity Project, it was revealed the tag team title match will take place next week.