Wren Sinclair Defending WWE Women's Speed Title, In Hopes Of NA Title Shot

Wren Sinclair will be defending the Women's Speed Championship against Zaria in hopes of challenging for her NXT Women's North American Championship.

Zaria defended her title earlier this month against three challengers in Nikkita Lyons, Izzi Dame, and Lizzy Rain, completing her second defense since capturing the title from Tatum Paxley in June, and she bemoaned that fact during a backstage segment with General Manager Robert Stone during "WWE NXT."

Stone said that was an anomalous situation but didn't get a chance to go further before the North American Champion was asking who her next challenger would be. That's when Sinclair entered the office and similarly asked who her next challenger for the Women's Speed title would be.

Zaria said that her title should take precedent over the Speed title, while Stone said he would need to assemble a tournament to determine a new contender. Sinclair said that Zaria could be one of the entrants, alluding to Sol Ruca's time as double champion with the belts and angering Zaria.

Stone determined that Sinclair would defend her title against Zaria during next week's show, agreeig that she should not have to wrestle in a tournament as a reigning champion. Should Sinclair retain the title will get an eventual shot at the Women's North American Championship.