Zaria Wins Surprise 4-Way To Retain WWE NXT Women's Title

Zaria is still Women's North American Champion after a chaotic, fast-paced four-way match on "WWE NXT." She was meant to face Layla Diggs after Diggs won a number one contender's match last week, but "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone announced on social media that Diggs was injured, and made the match involving Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain, and EVOLVE Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons.

The challengers attempted to take down Zaria to start, but it quickly became a brawl between all four women that spilled to the outside. Zaria and Dame, and Lyons and Rain paired off to battle, but it was Zaria and Rain back in the ring first. Zaria couldn't keep the "Maiden of Heavy Metal" down for a pin. Lyons briefly got Dame in a submission, before Zaria quickly put a stop to it.

Zaria and Dame took one another out with clotheslines, then Rain hit a missile dropkick from the top to take them both down again. Rain hit her chops to both women in the corner, then hit Lyons with a spinebuster. Rain continued her flurry of offense before Lyons almost pinned her off a double underhook powerbomb maneuver.

The champion tried to get Lyons up for the F5, but Dame knocked her down and attempted to pin all three other women. She went on the offensive and hit a chokeslam to Rain, but Zaria broke up the pin.

Karmen Petrovic and Nattie came down the ramp to back up Lyons, and as the referee was distracted on the other side of the ring, they tried to take down Zaria. Jaida Parker ran out to attack Nattie, and chased her and Petrovic to the back. With Zaria back in the ring, she ended the match with a spear, then an F5 to Lyons for the win.