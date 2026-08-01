Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss Reflect On First WWE WrestleMania Moment Together In 2014

The unlikely pairing of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss enjoyed a three-month reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions last year, and their partnership has continued into 2026. Prior to that, their WWE careers intersected only occasionally over the past ten years, but the two did share a moment with Triple H years ago at WWE WrestleMania 30. In a shared appearance on "Hot Ones Versus," Flair and Bliss looked back at that segment.

"This was a really cool experience. ... This was our first 'Mania moment together!" Bliss exclaimed.

"It was. Was this right after [our first NXT match]?" Flair asked, to which Bliss agreed. "It's just crazy to think how many WrestleManias we've been a part of, but I was, like, shaking. All I had to was lift his crown and just stand there, but I was like: 'Oh my God, I'm so nervous, how do I mess this up?'" she further recalled.

Bliss also felt nervous throughout the moment with Triple H. "I had to pull open [his cape] and then take the cup, and I was so scared 'cause it was when the light went out and so we're blindly handing off the cup!" she added. "I would give this look a 10 out of 10!" Bliss also noted after rating their outfits for the night.

While the duo seem to be growing their friendship and enjoying their tag team run, not everyone is happy with their pairing, most notably Ric Flair. During an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," 'The Nature Boy' expressed why he believes his daughter should be in the main event singles scene instead.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hot Ones Versus," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.