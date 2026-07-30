Andrade El Idolo Defends AEW National Title, Relishes In 'Screwing' Don Callis

Andrade defeated Jack Perry and Nick Wayne to retain the National Championship in the opening match of "AEW Dynamite."

Andrade won the title from Mark Davis at Sunday's Redemption event, with Perry and Wayne both in action elsewhere – falling short in a ladder match to determine a number one contender to the International Championship held by Kyle Fletcher. Perry was looking to become a two-time National Champion, having been the one to lose the title to Davis earlier this year.

He opened the match immediately with a superkick to Andrade, removing him from the fold so he and Wayne could get the match started. Wayne got the better of Perry briefly before Andrade came back, delivering a double suplex to pair of his challengers.

Perry continued to rally against both of his opponents with high-flying offense between them, taking them both out with a moonsault to the outside. But when the action returned to the ring it was Andrade who got the better of his challengers, with Perry left on the outside while the champion delivered DM to Wayne and securing the winning pinfall.

After the match, Andrade showed off the Dynamite Diamond Ring and said he enjoyed screwing over MJF and Don Callis both.

Tony Schiavone asked whether he would be interested in competing in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, the winner of which receiving a World title opportunity. Specifically, Schiavone said there would be a qualification match in Mexico next week. But all Andrade had in response was one question: "How you know?"