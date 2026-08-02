Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Look Back On Bray Wyatt Tribute Gear At WWE WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 42, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair went all out with their entrance gear, both grabbing the attention of the audience due to their elaborate attire. While Flair wore vibrant, colorful butterfly wings, Bliss instead had white and grey moth wings, which she admits were a homage to Bray Wyatt.

During an appearance on "First We Feast's Hot Ones Versus," Bliss and Flair rated their past outfits, and when shown their WrestleMania 42 gear, they both instantly gave their attire 10 out of 10.

"Charlotte told me she wanted to be a butterfly and I was like, 'Amazing! I'm going to be a moth.' Like, just immediately like, I'm going to be the complete opposite, and then it was also a fun little tribute to Bray," Bliss explained.

"[Flair's] wings were a lot larger than mine. It was good, it was like, the butterfly, 'cause, like, can you imagine us both having the same-sized wings going down that entryway together?"

Flair agreed with Bliss' assessment of their gear, but noted it would've been funny to struggle together down the entrance ramp.

In a social media post following WM 42, Bliss expressed how thankful she is for Flair, stating how their friendship had grown over the year. She also thanked her family, but specifically thanked Wyatt for impacting her as a person, performer, and friend.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "First We Feast's Hot Ones Versus" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.