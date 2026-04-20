Alexa Bliss Thanks Bray Wyatt, Charlotte Flair & More After WWE WrestleMania Night 1

While she didn't come out victorious and missed the opportunity to add another tag team title to her achievements, Alexa Bliss is grateful following her WWE WrestleMania 42 match, thanking several people.

Bliss, who has teamed with Charlotte Flair since last year, thanked her tag team partner despite not winning.

"Charlotte, Thank you for everything this year. For being with me through the laughs, the chaos, the no sleep, the not enough coffee, the fun & the always needed hugs. This may not have been our winning Mania, but I've won with having you by my side 🖤," she said.

She thanked her family and her inner circle for their support, but also paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. Bliss wore a Bray Wyatt-inspired ring gear for her match at WrestleMania 42, with the words "Always Connected" etched at the back of the outfit, while also holding her doll, Lily.

"Windham – thank you for impacting who I forever am as a person, as a performer & as a friend. Your vision lives on through the Wyatt's & those who all love you. Always & Forever connected. Thank you Bray," added Bliss.

Bliss, who has had four reigns with the women's tag team titles — one of which was with Flair last year — couldn't regain the titles they lost last November. The women's tag team titles were won by Brie Bella and the returning Paige, who replace Nikki Bella after the Bella twin was not cleared to wrestle.