The Demand Dethrone AEW World Trios Champs The Conglomeration

The Demand defeated the Conglomeration to win the World Trios Championship in the main event of "AEW Dynamite."

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly were defending their titles against Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, just days after they retained the titles over the Lethal Swirl trio of Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson at Sunday's Redemption event. The Lethal Swirl had been semi-aligned with the Demand in recent weeks.

That alignment came through for the challengers when all was said and done, getting involved in the closing stretch to aid them. Lethal and Johnson got on the apron and distracted the referee while Christian delivered a springboard belt-shot to Cassidy in the ring, softening him up for the Spirit Gun from Ricochet to secure the winning pinfall.

Rather than celebrate with their new titles, the Demand and the Lethal Swirl looked to continue their beatdown of the Conglomeration. "Hangman" Adam Page ran down the ramp with a barbed wire wrapped steel chair to make the save, running off both factions.

Only then did the Demand celebrate with their titles on the ramp, jawing at Page and company in the ring to draw the segment to a close.