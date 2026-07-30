WWE HOFer Adam Copeland Set For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Show

Earlier this week, MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling posted a couple of teaser videos asking "who will answer the call?" On Wednesday night, we learned it was none other than Adam Copeland who answered. He will be at MLP's "Northern Rising" show on October 3.

The vignette of one half of AEW's World Tag Team Champions aired during MLP MAYHEM. The video opens with a shot of the legendary Maple Leaf Gardens as Copeland's voice says, "I heard you. You don't have to remind me what this place is. I already know." Photos of a young Copeland are shown as he says he creates moments. As he steps into focus, Copeland asks "is this place ready for one more incredible night?"

We Told You We told you someone answered the call. Now the entire wrestling world is paying attention. Adam Copeland @RatedRCope is here. And we're just getting started. pic.twitter.com/GClPC5wkR3 — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) July 30, 2026

Maple Leaf Gardens is now known as Mattamy Athletic Centre. According to a press release, this will be Copeland's first match at the historic venue. He stated, "Growing up, between watching Maple Leaf Wrestling and watching the Toronto Maple Leafs, I feel like the majority of my television watching as a child came out of Maple Leaf Gardens. The fact that MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling is alive, and bringing history back to professional wrestling in Canada... it'll be a special night. How am I not going to be a part of that?" The press release states that more Copeland vignettes are coming.