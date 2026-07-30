AEW Reportedly Had Convoluted Road To Willow Nightingale/Mercedes Mone

The AEW Women's World Championship match for AEW All In London 2026 is set in stone following the events of the July 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where champion Willow Nightingale signed the contract to face Mercedes Mone at the company's biggest show of the year. The two ladies have had a storied rivalry that actually spans beyond their time in All Elite Wrestling, and is already one of the most anticipated bouts on the Wembley Stadium card. However, the way it is set up now wasn't what was originally intended.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez reported that the match between Mone and Nightingale was always the plan, just with the roles reversed. "The original [plan for] Wembley was this match switched," Alvarez said. "The original [plan for] Wembley was for Mercedes, as champion, versus Willow. So [Tony Khan's] plan was Mercedes being champion at All In and she has not been champion yet, so this would be a big change, and there were a lot of things that almost spoiled his plan for this match, and he switched everything around to make he got back to the match he wanted."

Both Alvarez and Dave Meltzer agreed that the best move to make for Wembley would be to keep the belt on Nightingale following the reception she got on "Dynamite," stating that Mone will get her time at the top eventually, but in wrestling, sometimes the best thing a company can do is just let something play out until it reaches a natural conclusion. Mone and Nightingale have faced each other three times in the last three years, with Nightingale picking up the win on two occasions while Mone has one win under her belt. However, only two of their three previous bouts have taken place in AEW, making this the rubber match within the confines of the AEW realm.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.